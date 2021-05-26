newsbreak-logo
Software

Persistence Pays Off For Ampere Computing

By Jim McGregor
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The startup server processor company Ampere held a media event on May 19th that highlighted several achievements while establishing a new product roadmap for the future. The company is now three and half years old and has introduced new products each of the past two years. More than anything, the company has survived and thrived where many have failed with Arm-based server processors for data center scale applications. Now the company is taking the next step by moving to Arm-compatible CPU cores that it designed in house beginning with its next new processor scheduled to be introduced in 2022. In addition, the company has committed to introducing a new product on an annual cadence going forward with improved CPU cores each year.

