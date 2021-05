Our theme of Out Of Favor Health Care Stocks includes healthcare and pharma stocks that have done reasonably well financially in recent years, although their stock prices have declined or underperformed due to setbacks in their development pipelines or due to Covid-19 related disruptions in the healthcare industry. The theme is down by about -33% year to date, compared to the S&P 500 which is up by about 12% over the same period. Below is a bit more about some of the companies in our theme, the reasons for their underperformance, and why we think they could be poised to recover.