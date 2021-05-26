newsbreak-logo
Russell County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Russell by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Russell County in central Kansas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 324 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Russell to Milberger, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Russell, Gorham, Milberger and Russell Airport. This includes Interstate 70 between Mile Markers 175 and 187. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH

Kansas State
Gorham, KS
Russell, KS
Wichita, KS
Russell County, KS
Russell County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Northeastern Russell County in central Kansas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1209 AM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Dorrance, or 8 miles northeast of Russell...moving north at 15 mph. hail up to the size of dimes will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Luray, Bunker Hill, Waldo and Wilson Lake. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Kansas.
Kansas State
Little Apple Post

Residents clean up from weekend flooding in NW Kansas

OSBORNE COUNTY— Heavy weekend rain up to 8 inches in some areas caused flooding in small towns along the Paradise Creek in portions of Osborne, Rooks and Russell County. In the Osborne County community of Natoma, there is no school Monday but the elementary school will be open for kids that need a place to go while parents are cleaning things up, acccording to USD 399. to A few teachers and some high school girls will be there to help with activities for the kids.
Allen County, KS

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Barton; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Ellsworth; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central, South-Central, and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Through about 10 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.