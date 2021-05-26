Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Russell County in central Kansas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 324 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Russell to Milberger, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Russell, Gorham, Milberger and Russell Airport. This includes Interstate 70 between Mile Markers 175 and 187. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH