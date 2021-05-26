newsbreak-logo
Ellen DeGeneres’ Replacement Revealed: Kelly Clarkson to Take Over Daytime Slot

By Emily Longeretta
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

That’s a wrap! Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show will officially come to an end in 2022, and Kelly Clarkson is set to take over.

“We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts,” Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local, said in a statement on Wednesday, May 26.

EVP Tracie Wilson added, “The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication. It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show’s success. Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. We’re working on some big plans for season 3 and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qDPc_0aCMZ8AP00
Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres. Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal; Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Earlier this month, the longtime host, 63, announced that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would end after season 19.

“Look, it’s going to be really hard on the last day, but I also know it’s time,” the comedian told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m a creative person, and when you’re a creative person you constantly need to be challenged, which is why I decided to host the Oscars or why I decided to go back to stand up when I didn’t think I would. I just needed something to challenge me. And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me.”

The Finding Dory star, who launched her talk show in 2003, came under fire in 2020 after multiple allegations of a toxic culture on set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpHWU_0aCMZ8AP00
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

“It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very. But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn’t have come back this season. So, it’s not why I’m stopping but it was hard because I was sitting at home, it was summer, and I see a story that people have to chew gum before they talk to me and I’m like, ‘OK, this is hilarious,'” she explained to THR. “Then I see another story of some other ridiculous thing and then it just didn’t stop.”

DeGeneres sent out an apology to her team following the claims and later addressed them publicly during the show’s season 18 premiere. The Ellen alum said the reports “destroyed” her and shocked her, as she had no idea the behavior that was allegedly taking place was happening.

On May 13, she appeared on the Today show and was asked if she felt she was being canceled.

“I really didn’t understand it, I still don’t understand it,” the 30-time Emmy winner shared. “I thought something was going on because it was too orchestrated, it was too coordinated.”

She continued, “People get picked on but for four months straight for me, and then for me to read in the press about a toxic work environment when all I’ve ever heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is, and what a happy place it is.”

