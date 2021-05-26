Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Russell by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton; Russell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN RUSSELL AND NORTHEASTERN BARTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov