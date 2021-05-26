Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Russell FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL RUSSELL COUNTY At 1258 PM CDT, Emergency management reported flash flooding in town. The water is rising in Paradise. Main Street is impassable. Evacuations have occurred in town. Between 1 and 5 inches of rain fell upstream with its runoff into Paradise Creek producing flash flooding in Paradise. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Paradise. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE