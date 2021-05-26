newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barton County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Russell by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton; Russell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN RUSSELL AND NORTHEASTERN BARTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barton County, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Russell, KS
County
Russell County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Tornado Watch#Extreme Weather#Storm#Severe Limits#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity#Southeastern Russell#Central Kansas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARTON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Russell County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Russell FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL RUSSELL COUNTY At 1258 PM CDT, Emergency management reported flash flooding in town. The water is rising in Paradise. Main Street is impassable. Evacuations have occurred in town. Between 1 and 5 inches of rain fell upstream with its runoff into Paradise Creek producing flash flooding in Paradise. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Paradise. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Russell County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Northeastern Russell County in central Kansas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1209 AM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Dorrance, or 8 miles northeast of Russell...moving north at 15 mph. hail up to the size of dimes will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Luray, Bunker Hill, Waldo and Wilson Lake. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Kansas.
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southwestern Ellsworth County in central Kansas Northwestern Rice County in central Kansas Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1044 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Claflin...moving east at 10 mph. * Hail up to the size of dimes...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Hoisington, Claflin, Holyrood, Bushton, Lorraine, Susank, Cheyenne Bottoms and Odin. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Kansas.
Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

Residents clean up from weekend flooding in NW Kansas

OSBORNE COUNTY— Heavy weekend rain up to 8 inches in some areas caused flooding in small towns along the Paradise Creek in portions of Osborne, Rooks and Russell County. In the Osborne County community of Natoma, there is no school Monday but the elementary school will be open for kids that need a place to go while parents are cleaning things up, acccording to USD 399. to A few teachers and some high school girls will be there to help with activities for the kids.
Allen County, KSweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Barton; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Ellsworth; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central, South-Central, and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Through about 10 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR RICE...LINCOLN...ELLSWORTH...RUSSELL AND BARTON COUNTIES At 1115 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lucas to 5 miles east of Wilson to Bushton to near Ellinwood, moving east to southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Bend, Russell, Lyons, Ellsworth, Hoisington, Sterling, Ellinwood, Wilson, Claflin, Kanopolis, Lincoln, Little River, Chase, Holyrood, Lucas, Gorham, Bushton, Sylvan Grove, Geneseo and Pawnee Rock. This storm has a history of producing damaging winds. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH