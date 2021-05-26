Severe Weather Statement issued for Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Bedford; Campbell; City of Buena Vista; City of Lynchburg; Rockbridge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ROCKBRIDGE...NORTH CENTRAL CAMPBELL...NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD...AND WESTERN AMHERST COUNTIES...THE CITY OF BUENA VISTA AND THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Island, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lynchburg Buena Vista Glasgow Big Island Forest Coleman Falls and Madison Heights. This includes The following Locations Liberty University and Lynchburg Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH