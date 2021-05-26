Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Wyoming A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN SUSQUEHANNA SOUTHEASTERN BRADFORD AND NORTHERN WYOMING COUNTIES At 413 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Laceyville, or near Wyalusing, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Springville, Montrose, Dimock, Wilmot, Hollenback, Mehoopany, Nicholson, Wyalusing, Meshoppen and Forkston.alerts.weather.gov