Bradford County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Wyoming by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Wyoming A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN SUSQUEHANNA SOUTHEASTERN BRADFORD AND NORTHERN WYOMING COUNTIES At 413 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Laceyville, or near Wyalusing, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Springville, Montrose, Dimock, Wilmot, Hollenback, Mehoopany, Nicholson, Wyalusing, Meshoppen and Forkston.

Bradford County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 00:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...low temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...northeast Pennsylvania and central New York except for the Finger Lakes. * WHEN...Until 8 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Lackawanna County, PAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lackawanna, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 21:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Lackawanna; Wyoming THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL LACKAWANNA AND SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING COUNTIES At 957 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Scranton, Falls, Dunmore, Old Forge, Archbald, Dickson City, Moosic, Olyphant, Clarks Summit, Harveys Lake, Mayfield, Clarks Green, Noxen, Beaumont, Mount Cobb, Evans Falls, Blakely, Taylor, Vernon and Jessup. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Bradford County, PAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bradford, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bradford; Susquehanna WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna counties. In New York, Otsego, Chenango, Tioga and Broome counties. * WHEN... Into the early morning hours Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.