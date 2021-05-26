newsbreak-logo
Carroll County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN CARROLL COUNTY At 424 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Emmitsburg to near Westminster, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Taneytown, Manchester, Harney, Millers, Lineboro and Uniontown. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

Carroll County, MD

Tornado Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carroll A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CARROLL COUNTY At 851 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Westminster, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Westminster, New Windsor, Wagners Mill and Marston. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Anne Arundel County, MD

Wind Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of The District of Columbia, central, north central, northeast and northern Maryland and northern Virginia. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Anne Arundel County, MD

Wind Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 01:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING Winds have dropped below advisory criteria. However, northwesterly winds could occasionally gust up to 35 mph at times during the overnight hours.
Baltimore County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baltimore; Carroll; Frederick; Howard; Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CARROLL COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...WESTERN HOWARD AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MARYLAND...EASTERN FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...WEST CENTRAL BALTIMORE COUNTY IN NORTHERN MARYLAND AND EAST CENTRAL LOUDOUN COUNTIES IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The showers which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, high winds remain possible through this evening. A High Wind Warning remains in effect through late tonight.