Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN CARROLL COUNTY At 424 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Emmitsburg to near Westminster, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Taneytown, Manchester, Harney, Millers, Lineboro and Uniontown. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov