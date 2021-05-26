Special Weather Statement issued for Seneca, Southern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 21:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Schuyler; Seneca; Yates The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Schuyler County in central New York South Central Seneca County in central New York Southeastern Yates County in central New York * Until midnight EDT. * At 904 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dundee, Hector, Starkey, Covert, Caywood, Lakemont, Townsendville, Glenora, Rock Stream, Searsburg, Reading Center, Logan, East Steamburg and Kelly Corners.