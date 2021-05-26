newsbreak-logo
Cayuga County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Seneca, Southern Cayuga by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Seneca; Southern Cayuga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN SENECA NORTHEASTERN YATES AND SOUTHERN CAYUGA COUNTIES At 405 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Dresden, or near Penn Yan, moving east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Penn Yan, Romulus, Fayette, Benton, Union Springs, Tyre, Aurora and Ovid.

alerts.weather.gov
