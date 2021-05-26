newsbreak-logo
Carroll County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN CARROLL COUNTY At 424 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Emmitsburg to near Westminster, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Taneytown, Manchester, Harney, Millers, Lineboro and Uniontown. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CARROLL COUNTY At 903 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Airy, or 11 miles northeast of Damascus, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Mount Airy and Winfield. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Effective: 2021-04-30 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of The District of Columbia, central, north central, northeast and northern Maryland and northern Virginia. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2021-04-30 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baltimore; Carroll; Frederick; Howard; Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CARROLL COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...WESTERN HOWARD AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MARYLAND...EASTERN FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...WEST CENTRAL BALTIMORE COUNTY IN NORTHERN MARYLAND AND EAST CENTRAL LOUDOUN COUNTIES IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The showers which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, high winds remain possible through this evening. A High Wind Warning remains in effect through late tonight.
Effective: 2021-05-01 01:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING Winds have dropped below advisory criteria. However, northwesterly winds could occasionally gust up to 35 mph at times during the overnight hours.