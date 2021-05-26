Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CARROLL COUNTY At 903 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Airy, or 11 miles northeast of Damascus, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Mount Airy and Winfield. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH