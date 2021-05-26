newsbreak-logo
Schuyler County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Schuyler, Steuben, Yates by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Schuyler; Steuben; Yates A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN SCHUYLER SOUTHWESTERN YATES AND CENTRAL STEUBEN COUNTIES At 425 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Avoca, or 12 miles northeast of Hornell, moving northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hornell, Bath, Campbell, Urbana, Canisteo, Hornby, Tyrone, Howard, Thurston and Pulteney. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton.

alerts.weather.gov
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Schuyler; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Overnight low temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Lackawanna and Pike counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Schuyler County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Schuyler, Seneca, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 21:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Schuyler; Seneca; Yates The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Schuyler County in central New York South Central Seneca County in central New York Southeastern Yates County in central New York * Until midnight EDT. * At 904 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dundee, Hector, Starkey, Covert, Caywood, Lakemont, Townsendville, Glenora, Rock Stream, Searsburg, Reading Center, Logan, East Steamburg and Kelly Corners.
Cayuga County, NYweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chemung, Cortland, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 21:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chemung; Cortland; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Tompkins; Yates WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Cortland, Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN... Through the late evening hours. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.