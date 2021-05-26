Special Weather Statement issued for Schuyler, Steuben, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Schuyler; Steuben; Yates A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN SCHUYLER SOUTHWESTERN YATES AND CENTRAL STEUBEN COUNTIES At 425 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Avoca, or 12 miles northeast of Hornell, moving northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hornell, Bath, Campbell, Urbana, Canisteo, Hornby, Tyrone, Howard, Thurston and Pulteney. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton.