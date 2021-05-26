newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Susquehanna County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Wayne; Susquehanna A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 425 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Harford, or 11 miles southeast of Montrose, moving east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and dime size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Jackson, Harford, Hancock, Ararat, Thompson, Union Dale, Starrucca, Gibson, Hiawatha and Shehawken.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union Dale, PA
City
Susquehanna, PA
County
Wayne County, PA
City
Wayne, PA
City
Harford Township, PA
City
Montrose, PA
City
Gibson Township, PA
City
Starrucca, PA
County
Susquehanna County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Storm#Shehawken#Southeastern Susquehanna#Northern Wayne Counties#Winds#Hiawatha#Ararat#Severity#Northern Wayne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bradford County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Overnight low temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Lackawanna and Pike counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Lackawanna County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lackawanna, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 00:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Lackawanna; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LACKAWANNA AND CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 1206 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scranton, Honesdale, Dunmore, Archbald, Dickson City, Olyphant, Clarks Summit, Mayfield, Waymart, Prompton, Bethany, Lake Ariel, Tresslarville, Mount Cobb, Blakely, Jessup, Throop, Jermyn, South Canaan and Prompton State Park. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Bradford County, PAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bradford, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bradford; Susquehanna WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna counties. In New York, Otsego, Chenango, Tioga and Broome counties. * WHEN... Into the early morning hours Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wayne County, PAWOLF

Flooding, storm damage in Wayne County leads to road closures

HONESDALE, WAYNE CO. (WOLF) — The heavy rain that also fell overnight in Wayne County forced many roads in the area to close due to flooding or even washing out. Powerful waters washed them away, making PennDot close them off for further repairs. Residents of Honesdale say they have never...
Wayne County, PAtricountyindependent.com

Stormwater surges throughout Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY—Waking up Wednesday morning saw a bevy of road closures, flooded residences and scattered debris throughout Wayne County resulting from the rainstorm which washed through the area on Tuesday. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data, the Binghamton Forecast Office—which records data and forecasts for Wayne...