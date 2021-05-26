Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 00:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Lackawanna; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LACKAWANNA AND CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 1206 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scranton, Honesdale, Dunmore, Archbald, Dickson City, Olyphant, Clarks Summit, Mayfield, Waymart, Prompton, Bethany, Lake Ariel, Tresslarville, Mount Cobb, Blakely, Jessup, Throop, Jermyn, South Canaan and Prompton State Park. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED