Ellis County, KS

Tornado Warning issued for Ellis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellis A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS COUNTY At 324 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pfeifer, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Ellis County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.50IN

alerts.weather.gov
Ellis County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN ELLIS COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Toulon, moving north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Catherine around 1150 PM CDT. Emmeram around 1200 AM CDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Kansas.
Ellis County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Ellis; Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TREGO AND SOUTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 912 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trego Center, moving southeast at 30 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Cedar Bluff and Trego Center. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...3.00IN WIND...60MPH