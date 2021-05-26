newsbreak-logo
Dawes County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawes, North Sioux by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dawes; North Sioux SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN DAWES AND NORTHERN SIOUX COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 224 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Harrison, or 31 miles east of Lusk, moving northeast at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Chadron, Harrison, Fort Robinson Campground, Whitney Lake, Montrose, Chadron Airport and Whitney. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska.

alerts.weather.gov
City
Harrison, NE
County
Sioux County, NE
County
Dawes County, NE
State
Nebraska State
