Ruthie McKenzie holds on to parks board seat after facing challenger Joe BeckerLocal voters determined who would serve on multiple special district boards in Crook County during last Tuesday's election. Most candidates ran unopposed, although two people were vying for a single spot on the Crook County Parks and Recreation District Board. Joe Becker was running against incumbent Ruthie McKenzie, who ended up winning another term with 52.89% of the vote. Other incumbents retaining their seats on the parks district board included Darlene Henderson and Barbara Punch. Two incumbents, Scott Cooper and Gwen Carr, won another term on the Crook...