Can you think of a time in your life when you felt compelled to run? You are going through an airport, and your plane is now boarding. You know that if you don’t hurry you will not be able to make this flight. Or, maybe you are out walking and in doing so you hear some growling, and then you see him. He is a huge dog that is coming toward you. He is nothing like the tame pet that lives at your home. You run and get to safety right before he gets to you. There may have been a lot of reasons that you have to move faster sometimes than others.