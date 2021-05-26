Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.www.modernreaders.com