Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.