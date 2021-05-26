GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,868 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.