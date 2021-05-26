VA Loans Don't Require Down Payments. Should You Make One Anyway?

Real Estate Investor, Syndicator, Operator, and Author, Matt Picheny is the Founder of Picheny - Your Backstage Guide to Passive Investing. I’ve been investing in real estate for over 15 years, but at the beginning, like most people, I immediately began trying to pay off my mortgage, figuring the quicker I got rid of the debt, the better. Then, I finally realized something that has revolutionized the way I thought about my investment strategy. This epiphany has set me on a course to financial freedom that is far more productive and successful than just being free from debt.