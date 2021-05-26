newsbreak-logo
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press
U.S. stocks are closing higher Wednesday as investors continued to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation.

A variety of companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Dick’s Sporting Goods surged after reporting a jump in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch also made gains on similarly strong financial results.

The S&P 500′s gain was kept in check by lagging healthcare company stocks. Markets have been bumpy in recent days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and look for additional clues on economic growth.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 7.86 points, or 0.2%, to 4,195.99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.59 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,323.05.

The Nasdaq rose 80.82 points, or 0.6%, to 13,738.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 43.52 points, or 2%, to 2,249.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 40.13 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 115.21 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 267 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 34.01 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 439.92 points, or 11.7%.

The Dow is up 3,716.57 points, or 12.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 849.71 points, or 6.7%.

