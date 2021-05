This year has been especially tough on employers and employees alike. Due to the ongoing pandemic, many companies have yet to welcome their staff members back to the office. Many employees prefer the work-life balance they've found working from home and are eager to continue reporting to the office via videoconferencing apps like Zoom and Google Meet. Others, however, miss the ability to clearly define and separate their work life from their home life and look forward to returning to their office spaces at the first available opportunity.