Gamble pays off for James Philpott and Maine Nordiques
James Philpott had plenty of offers on the table on where he would play during the 2020-21 junior hockey season. Teams in the Alberta Junior Hockey League and British Columbia Hockey League — two of the top Junior A leagues in Canada — were looking to sign the Calgary, Alberta defenseman for his final junior hockey season. He also had a chance to go back to the La Ronge Ice Wolves of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, the team he played for in 2019-20.www.sunjournal.com