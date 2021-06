Clarke County schools dismissed early Tuesday because of the threat of bad weather. A school bus had stopped northbound on Highway 43 just north of the old AC Fabricating plant and dropped off its last passengers. A Chevrolet Malibu and a Ford F150 were stopped southbound for the bus when witnesses said a Chevrolet Equinox hit the Ford from behind. Tonya Davis was the driver and her daughter Niyah was a passenger. The Ford was driven by Cameron Schmidt of Wagarville. A friend was not immediately identified was a passenger. The Mailbu was driven by Joshua Campbell of Jackson who had just purchased the car at Auction Auto and made the first payment a few days ago. Campbell and Tonya Davis were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. The bus was not hit and neither the driver or any students were hurt. The accident happened about 2:30 p. m. Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris and deputies and Grove Hill Police Chief Daniel Gibson and officers responded as did Antioch firefighters. Lawmen on the scene cautioned about the need to watch for stopped buses’ flashing lights.