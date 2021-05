In the past 40 years, communities across West Virginia have developed and operated 28 community health center organizations from Weirton to Welch and back north to Martinsburg. These community-owned organizations operate hundreds of clinic sites as well as providing health services in schools, from mobile medical vans, and for migrants and the homeless. The services include medical, dental, pharmaceutical, behavioral health, and more. These health centers have been critical to expanding access to testing for and vaccinations to protect against Covid-19 as well as the medical problems made worse by the pandemic, namely, mental illness, uncontrolled hypertension and diabetes, and addiction-related deaths.