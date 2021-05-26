newsbreak-logo
Tornadoes and large hail reported in Hays area as severe weather moves through Kansas

By Jason Tidd
Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA chance for severe weather in central Kansas remains through at least midnight. An NWS Wichita map shows severe storms will be possible for an area encompassing Salina, McPherson, Hutchinson, Great Bend, Hays and other towns and counties. The storms will be capable of producing hail up to the size of tennis balls, damaging winds up to 70 mph and very heavy rainfall that could cause flooding.

