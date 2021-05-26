Cancel
Clarke County, AL

Norris resigns

By Editorials
The Thomasville Times
 8 days ago

Sheriff Ray Norris is resigning his office effective June 1. Norris said late Tuesday afternoon that he had sent Gov. Kay Ivey a letter that morning of his intentions. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed impeachment charges against Norris on April 27 citing charges of corruption and moral turpitude. The charges relate to the handling of monies in the department, mostly funds for food services for jail inmates. Other charges relate to irregularities in election and ethics reports as well as that he did not file a state tax return in 2019.

Clarke County, ALThe Thomasville Times

Sheriff Norris impeached by State AG

MONTGOMERY– Attorney General Steve Marshall has begun proceedings for the impeachment of Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris. The Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division filed an Information of Impeachment and Prayer for Ouster in the Alabama Supreme Court on April 27 pursuant to Alabama Code § 36- 11-4 through § 36-11-5. Norris was served notice of the impeachment filing on Monday.
Clarke County, ALClarke County Democrat

Likely first impeachment case against a Clarke official

An investigation of Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris has been rumored for months and for at least the past two county grand jury sessions, there were rumors and speculation of an indictment or indictments being issued. None were. However, on April 27, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed charges to impeach and remove Norris from office with the Alabama Supreme […]
Clarke County, ALsouthalabamian.com

State AG Marshall files charges for impeachment of Clarke Sheriff Norris

An investigation of Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris has been rumored for months and for at least the past two county grand jury sessions, there were rumors and speculation of an indictment or indictments being issued. None were. However, on April 27, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed charges to impeach and remove Norris from office with the Alabama Supreme […]
Clarke County, ALsouthalabamian.com

Commissioners issue proclamation

The Clarke County Commission recognized May as Mental Health Awareness Month at a recent meeting. Commissioners are shown with representatives of Grove Hill Memorial Hospital and Southern Oaks.
Clarke County, ALsouthalabamian.com

Clarke E-911 adds ambulance service to rotation call list

Clarke County Commissioners, sitting as the E-911 Board Tuesday, approved Medevac International’s request to be placed on rotation with ASAP, the other ambulance service serving the county. There was a good bit of discussion with both Cory Hughes of Medevac and Kevin Smith of ASAP offering comments. Hughes said Medevac has four ambulances in the county now. Jackson contracted with […]
Jackson, ALsouthalabamian.com

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Board of Human Resources meets today The Clarke County Board of Human Resources will hold its regular meeting today, Thursday, May 13 at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend. CCERA meets Thursday, May 20 The Clarke County Education Retirees Association will meet Thursday, May 20, 9 a.m., at the First Baptist Church in Jackson. This will be a […]
Clarke County, ALWPMI

Attorney General Steve Marshall files for impeachment of Clarke County Sheriff

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — According to a release sent out Friday afternoon, Attorney General Steve Marshall has begun proceedings for the impeachment of Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris. The Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division filed an Information* of Impeachment and Prayer for Ouster in the Alabama Supreme Court on April 27 pursuant to Alabama Code 36-11-4 through 36-11-5. Norris was served notice of the impeachment filing today.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Attorney General launches impeachment proceedings against southwest Alabama sheriff

The Alabama Attorney General has launched impeachment proceedings against one of the state’s sheriffs. Steve Marshall on Friday announced he filed an information of Impeachment and Prayer for Ouster against Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris. The information, filed with the Alabama Supreme Court on April 27, is not a criminal charge. Norris was served notice of the filing on Friday.
Livingston, ALClarke County Democrat

PUBLIC NOTICES

Monroeville, AL 36461 has completed all work on the CULVERT. materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the above named. Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to. PEGGY B. STRONG, as Personal. Representative on the 15th day of. April, 2021, by the Honorable Valerie...
Grove Hill, ALClarke County Democrat

From Our Files

50 years ago May 1971 The purchase of a new fire truck for the Grove Hill Fire Department was approved by the town council. The new truck’s price was $37,719.54. Then council also authorized resurfacing and improvements for Carter Drive from Wilson Avenue to Highway 84. A rubella (German measles) clinic was scheduled in Clarke County schools and at the […]