GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.