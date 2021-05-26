newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 207.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,642 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aeo#Zacks Investment Research#American Apparel#Trading Stock#Holdingschannel Com#Marshall Wace Llp#Fmr Llc#Citigroup#Ubs Group#Jefferies Financial Group#Pe#27 63#Marketbeat Com#Sec#Aeo Stock#Company Stock#Specialty Apparel#Retailer#Equity#Company Insiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP Sells $1,382,811.36 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 636.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,477 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $395,000 Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.41 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Everest Re Group worth $17,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,743 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.58% of Extended Stay America worth $21,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,238 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Hologic worth $27,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,233 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Securian Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

154,582 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,000. A number...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $1.39 Billion Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NVR worth $1,392,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $475,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Darin S. Harvey Sells 6,230 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.17.