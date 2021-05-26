GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)
GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 207.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,642 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com