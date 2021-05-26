Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Sonic Automotive posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.