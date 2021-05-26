newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Sonic Automotive posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sah#Earnings Per Share#Quarterly Earnings#Zacks Investment Research#Earnings Estimates#Full Year Earnings#Sah Rrb#Sonic Automotive#Morgan Stanley#Sec#Squarepoint Ops Llc#Marketbeat Com#Sonic Automotive Daily#D E Shaw Co#Full Year Earnings#Sonic Automotive Stock#Analyst Estimates#Eps Estimates#Company Stock#Thestreet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cars
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.33 Million

Equities analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to announce sales of $116.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.70 million and the highest is $117.30 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.37. People’s United Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$237.24 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report $237.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.10 million and the highest is $239.26 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $335.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.33 EPS Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report $45.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $24.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$37.53 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce $37.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.80 million and the lowest is $37.26 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $30.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$9.86 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post sales of $9.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.63 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post sales of $804.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $805.57 million and the lowest is $804.00 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $487.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce sales of $633.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $606.80 million to $659.28 million. CAE posted sales of $397.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce $48.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.45 million and the highest is $52.80 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $20.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.