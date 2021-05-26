newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.500-5.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally,Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.81.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm Financial#Jefferies Financial Group#Earnings Guidance#Quarterly Earnings#Corporate Earnings#Average Earnings#Fy 2021#Thomson Reuters#Thestreet#Zacks Investment Research#Evp Randall D Mott#Sec#Old Mission Capital Llc#Gm North America#Gm International#Buick#Chevrolet#Gmc#Wuling#Marketbeat Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.18 million.Upstart also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.260 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HC Wainwright Boosts LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target to $16.50

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$391.31 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post $391.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.00 million and the highest is $392.61 million. Kforce posted sales of $343.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.790-3.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.90 billion-$26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.76 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.79-3.81 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce sales of $633.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $606.80 million to $659.28 million. CAE posted sales of $397.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post sales of $804.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $805.57 million and the lowest is $804.00 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $487.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.67 million. WYY traded down $0.03 during midday...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.43.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.41 million. Shares of LPRO stock traded up $0.41...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofCIO remained flat at $$11.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 162,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,691. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $501.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.62.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $57 million-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.53 million. Shares of NASDAQ GTYH...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.30 million.Caleres also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.500-0.550 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.79 million. A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEYE....
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -C$52.20 million. Shares of GOOS traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $40.33. 724,128 shares of the...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119 million. Absolute Software stock traded up...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.22)-($0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $381-386 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.73 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.220–0.170 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.67 billion.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Tesla (TSLA) and GM (GM) to Benefit From Legislation Removing EV Credit Caps - Morgan Stanley

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas reiterated an Overweight rating and $900.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) expecting the company to benefit from US Senate driven legislation that could potentially eliminate the caps on EV tax credits while offering incentives of up to $12,500 for EVs made in the US in a unionized factory (for vehicles with MSRP < $80k).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Balentine LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.