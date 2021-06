A large crowd turned out for a retirement reception honoring Deborah Robinson at Coastal Alabama Community College in Thomasville Monday where Robinson has been assistant director of Library Services at the Tucker Windham Library and Museum for 13 years. Special guests included Dilcy Windham Hilley, daughter of the late author and storyteller who is a native of Thomasville and her good friend and artist Charlie Lucas, better known as the “Tin Man,” for his unusual creations. They are shown with a sculpture he created for the museum honoring Kathryn Tucker Windham. Robinson recently had a scare with her heart and heart surgery but is much improved. Robinson said she was so appreciative of so many coming out to see her.