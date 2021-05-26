The First Outfits Our Editors Are Wearing After the Pandemic

I have exactly two motivators to work out. The first: the instant mood boost I feel afterward. And second: a really good pair of leggings. Sometimes all it takes to get me out of a workout slump or a lazy mood is to throw on my favorite pair of leggings that make me feel confident, comfortable, and ready to take on the world. Whether you prefer cropped, ankle-length, or printed, there’s no denying that a good pair of leggings is more than just dressing to impress; the right pair can help you be more active and feel more confident (you know the pair because you’ll be more inclined to check out your derrière in the mirror). However, finding that right pair is almost as difficult as finding a pair of jeans that fit like a glove, so we did all the work for you. Shop on for every pair of leggings our editors swear by (and we’ve tried a lot) to find the fit, style, fabric, and price point that’s perfect for you. Your downward dog has never looked better!