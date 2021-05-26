Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,943 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.48% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.