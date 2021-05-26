Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC
Integral Health Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Alector worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.