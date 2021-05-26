Sports and Rec Briefs — Rodeo returns, Methow At Home
The Methow Valley Rodeo returns this weekend with two days of action, including “junior rodeo” events for kids, at the rodeo grounds between Winthrop and Twisp. The rodeo will be staged on Saturday and Sunday (May 29-30). Events start at 1 p.m. each day. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 7-12, and free for kids 6 and younger. The rodeo grounds are on Brengman Road off of Twin Lakes Road, between Winthrop and Twisp.methowvalleynews.com