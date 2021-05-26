newsbreak-logo
Methow, WA

Sports and Rec Briefs — Rodeo returns, Methow At Home

By Methow Valley News
Methow Valley News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Methow Valley Rodeo returns this weekend with two days of action, including “junior rodeo” events for kids, at the rodeo grounds between Winthrop and Twisp. The rodeo will be staged on Saturday and Sunday (May 29-30). Events start at 1 p.m. each day. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 7-12, and free for kids 6 and younger. The rodeo grounds are on Brengman Road off of Twin Lakes Road, between Winthrop and Twisp.

