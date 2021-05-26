Sports and Rec Briefs — Rodeo returns, Methow At Home

Once again I give my heartfelt thanks to our Methow Valley Aero Methow Rescue Service team. I could not have had better care. Ian, Laura and Shane, thank you!. I also had the very best of care at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak. It is comforting to someone in need to feel confident in a situation where you are depending on others, and I certainly found it with emergency room Dr. Ronald McCluskey and Nurse Lacey. My heartful thank you.