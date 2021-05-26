Integral Health Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. MacroGenics makes up approximately 1.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of MacroGenics worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.