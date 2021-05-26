Cancel
Glen Cove, NY

National EMS Week In Glen Cove

By Record Pilot Staff
glencoverecordpilot.com
 15 days ago

Mayor Tim Tenke recently stopped by Glen Cove EMS to show appreciation to the department for National EMS week. “We did not get to have an EMS week last year because of the pandemic,” EMS Chief Robert Picoli said. “Now that some of the restrictions have eased up, we are honored to have the mayor, councilmembers and residents show appreciation for our department.”

glencoverecordpilot.com
