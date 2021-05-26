newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.130-0.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

www.modernreaders.com
