New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance
New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.130-0.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.www.modernreaders.com