GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,721,000 after buying an additional 48,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.