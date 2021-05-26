newsbreak-logo
GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

By Dee Baugher
Cover picture for the articleGSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,352 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,000. Vipshop makes up about 0.8% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llp#Gsa#Equity Securities#Trading Securities#Stock Investors#Investment Analysts#Credit Suisse Ag#Norges Bank#Blackrock Inc#Nyse Vips#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Zacks Investment Research#Vip Com#Ftse#Marketbeat Com#Vipshop Daily#Technology Company#Equities Analysts#Hedge Funds#Disclosure
