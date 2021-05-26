I Actually Ate More Vegetables For A Month—Here’s What Happened
My picky eating has no bounds. I hate warm fruit, soft vegetables, mushy things, and basically all soup. But I’m nearing 25, and at some point, a girl has got to learn to eat vegetables like a regular human being. I wanted to see what really happens when you eat more vegetables, so I embarked on a journey to experience the benefits of vegetables for a full month and see what happened to my body, mind, taste buds, and more.theeverygirl.com