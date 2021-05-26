newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Words I am tired of hearing; Wuhan; and election audits

By April McAbee
Posted by 
Freight Broker Live
Freight Broker Live
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am old enough to remember the words “hanging chad.”. That was when I started to actually pay attention to the news and politics. I quickly noticed how everyone gets on the same page using the same “language” about topics. They like to hammer home the information they want you to hear.

www.ptnewsnetwork.com
Freight Broker Live

Freight Broker Live

1K+
Followers
735
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Freight Broker Live is the leading source for freight and logistics news!

 http://www.freightbrokerlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Newsmax#Republicans#Nih#House Appropriations#Ecohealth Alliance#Chinese#Cnn#The State Department#Ap#American#Hearing#Audit Battles#Actual Falsehoods#President Trump#Contradictions#Democracy#Senator Rand Paul#Underhanded Tactics#Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Country
China
Related
Congress & Courtsdomigood.com

'The American people deserve to know': US Senate passes bill forcing Biden administration to declassify intelligence on origins of the coronavirus

The United States Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would require the Biden administration and the director of national intelligence to declassify intelligence about the origins of the coronavirus. The bill, put forward by Senators Josh Hawley and Mike Braun, passed by unanimous consent - meaning that none of...
Presidential Electionazpbs.org

Arizona Election Audit’s affect on Republican Party

GOP political analysts Chuck Coughlin, President of HighGround, and Lorna Romero, Owner of Elevate Strategies discussed the GOP fighting over the ballot audit and election. What does this mean for the future of the party? And what about future elections like in 2022? Will this disenfranchise voters if the GOP keeps saying you can’t trust the process then why would their base feel safe voting?
Phoenix, AZNew Haven Register

Election official dislikes spotlight but riled by vote audit

PHOENIX (AP) — There’s a lot of unintentional irony surrounding Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer. He first became known in political circles for auditing the office he now controls when it was occupied by his predecessor and political opponent Adrian Fontes in 2019. Now he’s becoming a national figure as he speaks out about the Senate audit of the 2020 election, which Maricopa County Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers calls “a grift disguised as an audit.”
Arizona Statetucson.com

Letter: Arizona Election Results Audit

Arizonans owe a debt of gratitude to Vice Chair Bill Gates and other members of Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for speaking out and standing up for facts, evidence, rule of law, and protecting voters rights. Supervisor Gates was articulate and clear on a recent PBS News Hour in explaining what has been taking place in Arizona since the 2020 election and how Senate President Fann and her followers continue baseless allegations of fraud by employees of Maricopa County Election Department and continue peddling conspiracy theories. The supervisors are standing up for honesty and democracy and we thank them.
Arizona Statepalmerreport.com

The Arizona election “audit” is completely falling to pieces

The Arizona election audit was an expensive political stunt, in which the state’s GOP did all they could to gin up their staunchest supporters and only manage to embarrass the party’s image further. Aside from the legal fees and headaches, and the blatant bigotry and stupidity on view for all to see, the party may have suffered a significant setback as the IT company involved in the Maricopa County recount decided not to renew their contract after it expired on May 14.
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Commentary: Democrats and Their Fear of Election Audits

Democrats are positively terrified of election audits that aren’t completely controlled by the political establishment. If there’s a chance an audit might reveal meaningful information, you can bet Democrats (and certain weak Republicans) will stridently oppose it. The only audits Democrats and their allies support are the ones designed to rubber-stamp previous conclusions.
Arizona StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Gaetz, Greene cheer election audit in Arizona rally

MESA, Ariz. -- U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two of the Republican Party's most controversial figures, told a crowd of Trump supporters in the Phoenix area that an ongoing audit of the 2020 election in Arizona should be replicated in all the battleground states where President Donald Trump lost.
Arizona StateAnchorage Daily News

I watched the GOP’s Arizona election audit. It was worse than you think.

Jennifer Morrell, a former local election official and national expert on post-election audits, is a partner at The Elections Group. When Arizona’s secretary of state asked me whether I would serve as an observer of the Arizona Senate’s audit of Maricopa County’s ballots, I anticipated that I would see some unusual things. Post-election audits and recounts are almost always conducted under the authority of local election officials, who have years of knowledge and experience. The idea of a government handing over control of ballots to an outside group, as the state Senate did when hiring a Florida contractor with no elections experience, was bizarre. This firm, Cyber Ninjas, insisted that it would recount and examine all 2.1 million ballots cast in the county in the 2020 general election.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Trump supporter proposes election audit in Georgia

A Trump supporter running to replace Georgia's governor in the state's Republican primary came out in favor of an Arizona-style audit of Georgia's 2020 election results on Wednesday. State Rep. Vernon Jones (R) vowed that he would call for an audit should he win the governor's mansion next year in...
Wisconsin StateCanyon News

State Of Wisconsin Undergoes Forensic Election Audit

UNITED STATES−On Saturday, May 15, 2021 the state of Wisconsin became the third state to agree to a forensic audit of the November 4, 2020 Presidential election. The state of Wisconsin had a large discrepancy in their voter counts, where Donald Trump was in the lead, but by November 5, 2020, 143,000 ballots were tallied in an overnight ballot drop, favoring Joe Biden. Arizona and Michigan have also begun forensic audits.
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
Congress & Courtstri-lakestribune.net

Republicans in U.S. Senate block probe of Capitol riot

The vote highlighted how Republicans are reluctant to cooperate. Schumer had sought to pass USICA on Thursday, but it was delayed by partisan political disagreement over how much time was allowed to consider amendments and which amendments would get votes. Immediately after the defeat, Senate leader Chuck Schumer set a...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

'Disastrous': Donald Trump Blames Fox News Ratings Decline on 'Negative Guy' Chris Wallace

Former President Donald Trump revisited his feud with Chris Wallace on Saturday night by blaming the Fox News host for the network's ratings decline. In the aftermath of the Capitol riot, Fox news fell into third place among cable news broadcasters for most of January, behind CNN and MSNBC, as conservative viewers turned to networks further to the right. Fox News recovered viewers in recent months, beating its rivals in April, but viewership of major cable news networks have dropped across the board under Joe Biden's presidency.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

'Baloney': Deceased Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick's Girlfriend and Mom Slam GOP Over Riot Commission

The mother and girlfriend of the late Capitol officer Brian Sicknick have condemned congressional Republicans for blocking the January 6 commission. Earlier this month, the Democrat-led House of Representatives voted 252-175 to approve legislation to form an independent commission to probe the Capitol riot. But on Friday, the legislation was blocked in the Senate amid strong Republican opposition. Only six GOP senators crossed party lines to support the measure, which failed on a 54-35 vote.
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Revealed: Chinese weapon scientist has been working at the heart of Cambridge University's crucial research into new battlefield material

A Chinese military scientist has been conducting research with a team at Cambridge University on a revolutionary substance discovered in Britain. Dr Junzong Feng, 38, has been working as a ‘visiting fellow’ with Cambridge’s NanoEngineering Group on graphene, a material two hundred times stronger than steel, more stretchy than rubber and which conducts electricity better than copper.
SciencePosted by
Freight Broker Live

COVID natural virus or manufactured in a lab? New study says man-made and that they tried to cover their tracks

How many people made the call early on in the pandemic that the COVID-19 virus that has ravished the world was man-made?. The mainstream media, politicians, and social media giants did everything possible to shame those that thought the virus was not a natural pathogen but rather a manufactured bioweapon that was either leaked on accident or unleashed on the world on purpose.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Ex-RNC Chair Blasts Republicans After They Block Jan. 6 Commission: 'Pathetic Cowards'

Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, condemned fellow Republicans after they successfully blocked the bipartisan January 6 commission from moving forward on Friday, calling the GOP lawmakers "pathetic cowards." Senate Republicans blocked the January 6 commission—which aimed to investigate the pro-Trump insurrection targeting the U.S. Capitol—from...