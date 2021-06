This is a compilation of reports released by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office:. On Thursday May 13 shortly after 3 p.m., Pettis County Deputies responded to the front lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse on a report of a subject camping in the grass. The subject was identified as Jacob E. Masters. Masters was instructed to leave the property, but refused to do so as requested by the deputy. Masters was taken into custody and taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released on a charge of 1st degree Trespassing.