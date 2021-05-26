newsbreak-logo
Dan Patrick Calls For A Special Session

By Chad Hasty
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are still five days (as of Wednesday) left in the 87th Texas Legislative Session and one top lawmaker is already calling for a special session to begin in June. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has called on Governor Greg Abbott to call a special session to address three pieces of legislation that were killed off by a midnight deadline Tuesday in the Texas House. Patrick wants to see a special session to address SB29, which would make student athletes participate on boys teams if they were born boys and girls teams if they were born girls. Patrick also wants to see SB10 addressed which would put a ban on taxpayer funded lobbying. Finally, Patrick wants a special session to address SB12 which would address social media censorship. A ban on social media censorship was a priority of both the Lieutenant Governor and Governor Greg Abbott.

