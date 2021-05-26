newsbreak-logo
Cqs Us LLC Purchases Shares of 470,358 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

By Dee Baugher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

