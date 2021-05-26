newsbreak-logo
Byron York: After George Floyd, what one year has brought

myheraldreview.com
 5 days ago

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met in the Oval Office Tuesday with the family of George Floyd, the man who died one year ago in the custody of Minneapolis police. The occasion is an opportunity to look at the enormous upheaval the reaction to Floyd's death has caused in the last year.

Dr. John E. Warren Publisher, San Diego Voice & Viewpoint. It appears that two important things have happened since the death of George Floyd at the hand of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota: (1) police continue to kill black men and women either by shooting them or physically killing them by hand. One would think that with the repeated airing of the video of Mr. Floyd being murdered by police officers kneeling on his neck and body, that everyone in uniform would know that such actions can lead to death. Well, here in San Diego and other places around the country, the police are still not only kneeling in multiple numbers on singularly pinned to the ground black individuals, but also still punching them with their fist while the person being arrested is still laying face down with officers on their back.
