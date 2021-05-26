Senior Center set to re-open June 14 after it was closed more than a year due to pandemic

SNELLVILLE — After being closed more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Snellville Senior Center will return to regular hours starting June 14. “We are thrilled to finally be re-opening the doors to the center and can’t wait to see our members,” said Senior Program Supervisor Kathi Gargiulo. “I believe most of our citizens are very excited and ready to get back to the programs they were enjoying prior to the pandemic and we are eager to serve them!”