Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Snellville, GA

Senior Center set to re-open June 14 after it was closed more than a year due to pandemic

snellville.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSNELLVILLE — After being closed more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Snellville Senior Center will return to regular hours starting June 14. “We are thrilled to finally be re-opening the doors to the center and can’t wait to see our members,” said Senior Program Supervisor Kathi Gargiulo. “I believe most of our citizens are very excited and ready to get back to the programs they were enjoying prior to the pandemic and we are eager to serve them!”

www.snellville.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
City
Snellville, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Closed Doors#Open Doors#Federal Officials#Health Officials#State Officials#Senior Program#The Senior Center#Cprp#Parks And Recreation#Recreation Officials#Regular Hours#Frequent Cleaning#Programming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Florida bans 'critical race theory' from its classrooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida's state Board of Education banned “critical race theory” from public school classrooms Thursday, adopting new rules it said would shield schoolchildren from curricula that could “distort historical events.”. Florida's move was widely expected as a national debate intensifies about how race should be used...
Cincinnati, OHABC13 Houston

3 caught on video allegedly shooting at homeless people with BB gun

Three people were taken into custody after allegedly shooting at people experiencing homelessness with a BB gun, said police in Cincinnati, Ohio. The suspects -- two sisters and one man -- allegedly shot at seven people in the early hours of June 3 in attacks caught on surveillance video, Cincinnatipolice public information officerEmily Szinksaid.