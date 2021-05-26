Ephrata man arrested with hoard of narcotics during drug bust

Four teens were injured, including a 16 year old flown to Harborview with life threatening injuries, in a crash Monday morning in Grant County. According to Chief Deputy Dustin Canfield, the vehicle was eastbound on Road 11 from Road P SW in the Royal City area when the car left the roadway, struck a power pole and rolled over. According to Grant County Sheriff Twitter page, the driver of the vehicle dropped a cell phone and caused the driver to swerve off the roadway. A 16 year old juvenile was ejected from the vehicle, resulting in life threatening injuries.