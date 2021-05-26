newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

First Long Island Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Long Island Investors LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Da Vinci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isrg#Long Island#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Investors#Stock Price#Stock Funds#Isrg#Sec#Fiduciary Trust Co#Citigroup#Wells Fargo Company#Intuitive Surgical Inc#Thomson Reuters#Evp Curet Myriam#Doliver Advisors Lp#Svp#Marketbeat Com#Vinci Surgical Systems#Intuitive Surgical Stock#Intuitive Surgical Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.79 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Sells 3,887,500 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $63,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,102 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 546,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.62% of PNM Resources worth $26,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $475,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 62,770 Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Carriage Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $22,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$9.86 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post sales of $9.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.63 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “. Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXTI. Northland Securities boosted their price target on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes comprises 1.7% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.16% of LGI Homes worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,038 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Declines By 59.0%

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.