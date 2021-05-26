First Long Island Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)
First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com