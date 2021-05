TONASKET — The Okanogan Rivers is expected to hit minor flood stage by next week, according to meteorologists at the Spokane office of the National Weather Service. “Unseasonably warm temperatures and rapidly melting mountain snowpack will lead to significant rises in rivers and creeks across Okanogan County into next week,” officials said in a hydrologic outlook warning Friday morning. “Some of the bigger rises are expected along the Okanogan River, and current forecasts place the river into action stage near Tonasket by Sunday and into minor flood stage by Monday night. Increased flow is also expected for the Similkameen River.”