Hopkinsville, KY

Jennie Stuart Health selects Jung as Director of Marketing and Community Relations

By Hannah Hageman
whopam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennie Stuart Health has announced the hiring of Chris Jung as the Director of Marketing and Community Relations. According to a news release, Jung will provide support for Jennie Stuart Medical Center and Jennie Stuart Medical Group in this new role. He will be responsible for both internal and external public relations and oversee marketing strategy and otherwise support and communicate the mission, vision and values of Jennie Stuart Health.

