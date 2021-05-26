NTV Asset Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)
NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com