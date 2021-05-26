newsbreak-logo
NTV Asset Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 657 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
modernreaders.com

Securian Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 9,900 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Reston Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,558 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,884 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $61.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $61,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires 20 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $1.39 Billion Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NVR worth $1,392,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $334,000 in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Several other hedge funds and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 62,770 Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Carriage Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,102 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,518 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 1.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $417,000 Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Greenwich...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $22,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.