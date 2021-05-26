SF Giants keep two local products in their organization after tough roster decisions

The Giants announced Wednesday that outfielder Braden Bishop and pitcher Trevor Hildenberger cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento. It’s preferable for a player to be on a 40-man roster, but the decision to designate Bishop for assignment seems to have worked out well for both parties as the Giants get to keep a speedy right-handed hitting outfielder with plus range in center field in the organization while Bishop gets to stay close to his wife and newborn baby at their home in Lincoln, which is about 40 minutes outside of Sacramento.